Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division, 101st Airborne Division, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, and 1st Infantry Division stand in formation during a flyover at the Eternal Heroes Memorial, June 5, 2025, in Ravenoville, Normandy, France. Through wreath-laying, flag ceremonies, and remembrance, the event ensures that the legacy of the fallen lives on as a living memory carried forward by each generation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)