Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division, 101st Airborne Division, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, and 1st Infantry Division stand in formation during a flyover at the Eternal Heroes Memorial, June 5, 2025, in Ravenoville, Normandy, France. Through wreath-laying, flag ceremonies, and remembrance, the event ensures that the legacy of the fallen lives on as a living memory carried forward by each generation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)
|Date Taken:
|06.05.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 14:52
|Photo ID:
|9086813
|VIRIN:
|250605-A-LV856-1053
|Resolution:
|6185x4198
|Size:
|4.16 MB
|Location:
|RAVENOVILLE, MANCHE, FR
This work, Eternal Heroes Memorial [Image 8 of 8], by PFC Jonathan Reyes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.