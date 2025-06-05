Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Eternal Heroes Memorial [Image 5 of 8]

    Eternal Heroes Memorial

    RAVENOVILLE, MANCHE, FRANCE

    06.05.2025

    Photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 4th Infantry Division, 101st Airborne Division, 173rd Airborne Brigade, 11th Airborne Division, and 1st Infantry Division stand in formation during a flyover at the Eternal Heroes Memorial, June 5, 2025, in Ravenoville, Normandy, France. Through wreath-laying, flag ceremonies, and remembrance, the event ensures that the legacy of the fallen lives on as a living memory carried forward by each generation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jonathan Reyes)

    Date Taken: 06.05.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 14:52
    Photo ID: 9086813
    VIRIN: 250605-A-LV856-1053
    Resolution: 6185x4198
    Size: 4.16 MB
    Location: RAVENOVILLE, MANCHE, FR
    D-Day
    StrongerTogether
    WeAreNATO
    StrongandStrategicRelationships
    WWII81

