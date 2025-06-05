What an honor it is to be in Honor Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Howlett, honor guardsman from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing Honor Guard, carries a flag as the other members of the ceremonial team follow closely behind him during the Police Week closing ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 16, 2025. Their presence reinforces the dignity and formality of the event, showcasing military tradition and respect. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)