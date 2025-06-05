Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    What an honor it is to be in Honor Guard [Image 3 of 8]

    What an honor it is to be in Honor Guard

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine 

    92nd Air Refueling Wing

    U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing Honor Guard practice an eight-person flag fold sequence at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 15, 2025. Airmen typically serve in their installations honor guard for six months, executing military honors for active duty, retirees and veterans, performing at ceremonies on and off base. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 06.05.2025 11:45
    Photo ID: 9086190
    VIRIN: 250515-F-TJ635-1101
    Resolution: 5366x3570
    Size: 8.77 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, What an honor it is to be in Honor Guard [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Honor Guard
    Fairchild Air Force Base
    Recruiting

