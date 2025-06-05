What an honor it is to be in Honor Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing Honor Guard practice an eight-person flag fold sequence at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 15, 2025. Airmen typically serve in their installations honor guard for six months, executing military honors for active duty, retirees and veterans, performing at ceremonies on and off base. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)