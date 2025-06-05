U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing Honor Guard stand at “ceremonial at ease” during the Police Week closing ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 16, 2025. The team’s flawless execution underscored their dedication to representing the Air Force with pride and professionalism. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 11:45
|Photo ID:
|9086194
|VIRIN:
|250516-F-TJ635-1009
|Resolution:
|5073x3375
|Size:
|11.16 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
What an honor it is to be in Honor Guard
