What an honor it is to be in Honor Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing Honor Guard salute the American flag during the Police Week closing ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 16, 2025. With disciplined movements and professional bearing, the team ensured the ceremony reflected the Air Force’s core values. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)