U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen of the 92nd Air Refueling Wing Honor Guard, stands at attention while the colors are presented during a Maintenance Professional of the Year ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 17, 2025. The presentation of colors marked the beginning of the ceremony and it symbolizes the nation’s strength and resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)
|Date Taken:
|04.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 11:45
|Photo ID:
|9086189
|VIRIN:
|250417-F-TJ635-1098
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.58 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, What an honor it is to be in Honor Guard [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
What an honor it is to be in Honor Guard
No keywords found.