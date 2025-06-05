What an honor it is to be in Honor Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mitchel Obias, Senior Airman Zachary Farmer, and Airman 1st Class Kyralia Hollingsworth, honor guardsmen from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing Honor Guard, prepare to present the colors during a Maintenance Professional of the Year ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, April 17, 2025. The presentation of colors marked the beginning of the ceremony and it symbolizes the nation’s strength and resilience. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)