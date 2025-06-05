What an honor it is to be in Honor Guard

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Howlett, 92nd Air Refueling Wing Honor Guard honor guardsman, finishes folding an American flag while practicing an eight-person flag fold sequence at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 15, 2025. The training ensures precision and discipline in ceremonies honoring fallen service members and representing the Air Force in the local community. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)