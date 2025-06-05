U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Ryan Howlett, 92nd Air Refueling Wing Honor Guard honor guardsman, finishes folding an American flag while practicing an eight-person flag fold sequence at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 15, 2025. The training ensures precision and discipline in ceremonies honoring fallen service members and representing the Air Force in the local community. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 11:45
|Photo ID:
|9086191
|VIRIN:
|250515-F-TJ635-1161
|Resolution:
|4778x3179
|Size:
|8.92 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, What an honor it is to be in Honor Guard [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
What an honor it is to be in Honor Guard
No keywords found.