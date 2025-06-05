Date Taken: 05.15.2025 Date Posted: 06.05.2025 11:45 Photo ID: 9086192 VIRIN: 250515-F-TJ635-1082 Resolution: 5373x3575 Size: 12.77 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, What an honor it is to be in Honor Guard [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.