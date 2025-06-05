U.S. Air Force honor guardsmen from the 92nd Air Refueling Wing Honor Guard practice “eyes, right” during daily honor guard practice at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, May 15, 2025. These rehearsals prepare the honor guardsmen to execute flawless military honors and foster pride across the installation. (U.S. Air force photo by Airman 1st Class Megan Delaine)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.05.2025 11:45
|Photo ID:
|9086192
|VIRIN:
|250515-F-TJ635-1082
|Resolution:
|5373x3575
|Size:
|12.77 MB
|Location:
|FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, What an honor it is to be in Honor Guard [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Megan Delaine, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
What an honor it is to be in Honor Guard
No keywords found.