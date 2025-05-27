JMTG-U transfer of authority ceremony.

The color guard stands during the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine transfer of authority ceremony with the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment colors uncased at the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine transfer of authority ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 1, 2025. The ceremony commemorated the transfer of the JMTG-U mission from the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Pennsylvania National Guard, to the 278th ACR, Tennessee National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)
