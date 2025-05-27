Task Force Saber assumes JMTG-U Mission during transfer of authority.

U.S. Army Col. Donny Hebel, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee National Guard, addresses those attending the transfer of authority ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 1, 2025. Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine ensures the combat effectiveness of Ukrainian soldiers training on systems and equipment issued under the U.S. presidential drawdown authority and in combined arms and joint maneuver. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Arturo Guzman)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2025 13:16
|Photo ID:
|9076150
|VIRIN:
|250601-Z-PH391-6376
|Resolution:
|6151x4104
|Size:
|9 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
