The uncased 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team unit colors lower as U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, commanding general of the 7th Army Training Command; Col. Christopher Costello, commander of the 56th SBCT; and Command Sgt. Maj. James Short, command sergeant major of the 56th SBCT, all render a salute during the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine transfer of authority ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 1, 2025. The ceremony commemorated the transfer of the JMTG-U mission from the 56th SBCT to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)
|Date Taken:
|06.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|06.01.2025 13:11
|Photo ID:
|9076152
|VIRIN:
|250601-Z-BK944-1249
|Resolution:
|7607x5074
|Size:
|8.36 MB
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, JMTG-U transfer of authority ceremony. [Image 15 of 15], by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS