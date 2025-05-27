JMTG-U transfer of authority ceremony.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The uncased 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team unit colors lower as U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, commanding general of the 7th Army Training Command; Col. Christopher Costello, commander of the 56th SBCT; and Command Sgt. Maj. James Short, command sergeant major of the 56th SBCT, all render a salute during the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine transfer of authority ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 1, 2025. The ceremony commemorated the transfer of the JMTG-U mission from the 56th SBCT to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)