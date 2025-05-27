JMTG-U transfer of authority ceremony.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Col. Christopher Costello, commander of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Pennsylvania National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. James Short, command sergeant major of the 56th SBCT, case the brigade colors while U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, commanding general of the 7th Army Training Commander, looks on at the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine transfer of authority ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 1, 2025. The ceremony commemorated the transfer of the JMTG-U mission from the 56th SBCT to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)