    JMTG-U transfer of authority ceremony [Image 14 of 15]

    JMTG-U transfer of authority ceremony

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski 

    7th Army Training Command

    The Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine holds a transfer of authority ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 1, 2025. The ceremony commemorated the transfer of the JMTG-U mission from the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Pennsylvania National Guard, to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)

    Date Taken: 06.01.2025
    Date Posted: 06.01.2025 13:02
    Photo ID: 9076156
    VIRIN: 250601-Z-BK944-1890
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    This work, JMTG-U transfer of authority ceremony [Image 15 of 15], by CPT Leanne Demboski, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Germany
    56th SBCT
    Transfer of Authority
    278th ACR
    JMTG-U
    7ATC

