JMTG-U transfer of authority ceremony.

U.S. Army Col. Christopher Costello, commander of the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Pennsylvania National Guard, cases the brigade colors at the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine transfer of authority ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 1, 2025. The ceremony commemorated the transfer of the JMTG-U mission from the 56th SBCT to the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski)