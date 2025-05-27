Task Force Saber assumes JMTG-U mission during transfer of authority ceremony

Photo By Capt. Leanne Demboski | The color guard stands during the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine transfer...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Leanne Demboski | The color guard stands during the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine transfer of authority ceremony with the 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment colors uncased at the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine transfer of authority ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 1, 2025. The ceremony commemorated the transfer of the JMTG-U mission from the 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Pennsylvania National Guard, to the 278th ACR, Tennessee National Guard. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Leanne Demboski) see less | View Image Page

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany — Soldiers supporting the Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine marked a new chapter in their mission to support the Armed Forces of Ukraine during a transfer of authority ceremony at the 7th Army Training Command headquarters June 1, 2025.



The ceremony signified the transition of mission responsibility from Task Force Independence, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, Pennsylvania Army National Guard to Task Force Saber, 278th Armored Cavalry Regiment, Tennessee Army National Guard.



This marks the 278th ACR’s second deployment in support of JMTG-U.



The unit previously supported the mission in 2018 when it was based in Yavoriv, Ukraine.



This current rotation represents the regiment’s first deployment to Grafenwoehr in support of the training mission.



JMTG-U operates under the leadership of U.S. European Command, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and the Security Assistance Group-Ukraine. Training is led by the 7ATC and executed by rotating National Guard brigade task forces, with support from units across the U.S. Army.



Since April 2022, JMTG-U has trained members of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Germany, focusing on building capacity for joint maneuver and combined arms operations.



Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, commanding general of 7ATC, presided over the event.



“Now, more than ever, the shared resolve of the U.S. and our European allies and partners is absolutely critical,” said Carpenter. “Task Force Independence—the Soldiers and units that have trained here over the last nine months—have enabled Ukraine’s defense of their freedom and sovereign territory.”



Carpenter expressed gratitude for the outgoing task force’s contribution.



“There is no greater honor than supporting and defending your homeland, and your efforts sharpened the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s sword to allow them to do just that,” he said. “The imprint that you’ve made on these Soldiers—and your sacrifices in service to our nation and the NATO alliance—are deeply appreciated. I am confident that Task Force Saber will carry the torch forward proudly and continue enabling war-winning readiness in Ukraine.”



The 56th SBCT deployed to Germany in October 2024, conducting training that focused on combined arms operations for Ukrainian forces.



During the rotation, the unit played a critical role in building combat-ready Ukrainian battalions capable of operating in a dynamic, multinational environment.



“Task Force Independence, you have executed a mission of profound significance, dedicated yourself for a worthy cause and achieved a legacy of honor in supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine,” said Col. Christopher Costello, commander of the 56th SBCT and outgoing JMTG-U commander. “As the only organization solely dedicated to the AFU, you have been the tip of the spear at Grafenwoehr Training Area, transforming lives and building combat power with every action.”



Costello went on to describe some metrics of what the 56th SBCT accomplished during their time in supporting the AFU as part of the JMTG-U mission, including training over 400 Ukrainian soldiers in leadership skills, providing for the real life support needs for over 4,000 soldiers, enabling training on multiple platforms and utilizing feedback from Ukrainian leadership to adjust the effectiveness of future training.



Now assuming the JMTG-U mission, Task Force Saber brings more than 150 Soldiers from across the Tennessee Army National Guard to continue the effort.



“Task Force Saber, I am confident that we possess the necessary expertise to succeed in this critical mission. This mission is of paramount strategic importance, directly supporting U.S. national interests,” said Col. Donny Hebel, commander of the 278th ACR and incoming JMTG-U commander. “Task Force Saber carries a proud legacy – as we have participated in every U.S. major conflict.”



Hebel emphasized the National Guard’s motto, stating, “’’Always Ready, Always There’ embodies our commitment. We’re honored to serve our nation, and we are fully prepared to execute this vital mission.”



The ceremony was attended by Maj. Gen. Duane Miller, deputy commanding general of the Security Assistance Group-Ukraine.



It featured the national anthems of the U.S. and Ukraine, along with the traditional casing and uncasing of unit colors. This symbolic act represents the official transfer of authority between outgoing and incoming units, signifying the continuity of the mission and honoring both the legacy of service and the commitment of those assuming the responsibility.



Since April 2022, JMTG-U has provided vital training to the Armed Forces of Ukraine at 7ATC facilities in Germany.



The U.S. Army, alongside its international Allies and partners, remains committed to ensuring Ukraine's forces receive the critical training and support they need to defend their sovereignty.