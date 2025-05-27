Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Saber assumes JMTG-U Mission during transfer of authority. [Image 10 of 15]

    Task Force Saber assumes JMTG-U Mission during transfer of authority.

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    06.01.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Arturo Guzman 

    7th Army Training Command

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Steven Carpenter, commander of 7th Army Training Command, addresses those attending the transfer of authority ceremony at Tower Barracks, Grafenwoehr, Germany, June 1, 2025. Joint Multinational Training Group-Ukraine ensures the combat effectiveness of Ukrainian soldiers training on systems and equipment issued under the U.S. presidential drawdown authority and in combined arms and joint maneuver. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class Arturo Guzman)

