MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic

U.S. Navy Cmdr. Rachael Gosnell, George C. Marshall European Center for Security Studies, Department of Strategic Security Studies, and U.S. Marine Corps Col. Doug Peterson, director of the Joint Intermediate Force Capabilities Office, speak during a panel discussion at the 16th annual Maritime Risk Symposium, held in person and virtually at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 13, 2025. Hosted by the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, the symposium brought together military leaders, researchers, industry experts, government agencies, and partners to explore strategies for protecting and defending U.S. Arctic maritime sovereignty. The theme— “Protecting and Defending U.S. Arctic Maritime Sovereignty Interests through Deterrence”—reflected a sharpened focus on strategic competition and the Department of Defense’s renewed emphasis on homeland defense. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)