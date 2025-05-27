MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Faculty and staff from the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies listen to a panel discussion during the 16th annual Maritime Risk Symposium, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 13, 2025. Hosted by the TSC, the symposium brought together military leaders, researchers, industry experts, government agencies, and partners to examine how to protect and defend U.S. Arctic maritime sovereignty. The theme— “Protecting and Defending U.S. Arctic Maritime Sovereignty Interests through Deterrence”—reflected the Department of Defense’s renewed emphasis on homeland defense and growing focus on strategic competition. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)