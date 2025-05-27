MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Capt. Grant Thomas, U.S. Coast Guard liaison to the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, chairs a panel during the 16th annual Maritime Risk Symposium, held in person and virtually at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 13, 2025. Hosted by the TSC, this year’s symposium brought together military leaders, researchers, industry experts, government officials, and partners to discuss how to protect and defend U.S. Arctic maritime sovereignty. The event’s theme— “Protecting and Defending U.S. Arctic Maritime Sovereignty Interests through Deterrence”—highlighted a sharpened focus on strategic competition and the Department of Defense’s renewed commitment to homeland defense. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)