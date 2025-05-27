Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic [Image 1 of 16]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    Capt. Grant Thomas, U.S. Coast Guard liaison to the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, chairs a panel during the 16th annual Maritime Risk Symposium, held in person and virtually at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 13, 2025. Hosted by the TSC, this year’s symposium brought together military leaders, researchers, industry experts, government officials, and partners to discuss how to protect and defend U.S. Arctic maritime sovereignty. The event’s theme— “Protecting and Defending U.S. Arctic Maritime Sovereignty Interests through Deterrence”—highlighted a sharpened focus on strategic competition and the Department of Defense’s renewed commitment to homeland defense. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 17:57
    Photo ID: 9074525
    VIRIN: 250513-D-DA409-1001
    Resolution: 4835x3390
    Size: 2.24 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic [Image 16 of 16], by Amber Kurka, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic
    MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic
    MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic
    MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic
    MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic
    MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic
    MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic
    MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic
    MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic
    MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic
    MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic
    MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic
    MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic
    MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic
    MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic
    MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Arctic
    Maritime
    Homeland Defense
    MRS
    Maritime Risk Symposium
    Ted Stevens Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download