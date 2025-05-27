MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Retired U.S. Coast Guard Capt. Buddy Custard chairs a panel discussion during the 16th annual Maritime Risk Symposium, held in person and virtually at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 13, 2025. Hosted by the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, the symposium brought together military leaders, researchers, industry experts, government agencies, and partners to examine how to protect and defend U.S. Arctic maritime sovereignty. The theme— “Protecting and Defending U.S. Arctic Maritime Sovereignty Interests through Deterrence”—emphasized a renewed Department of Defense focus on homeland defense and strategic competition. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)