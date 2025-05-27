MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Participants listen to a panel discussion during the 16th annual Maritime Risk Symposium on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 13, 2025. Hosted this year by the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, the symposium gathered military leaders, researchers, industry experts, government agencies, and partners to explore what it takes to protect and defend U.S. Arctic maritime sovereignty. This year’s theme— “Protecting and Defending U.S. Arctic Maritime Sovereignty Interests through Deterrence”—reflected a sharpened focus on strategic competition and the Department of Defense’s renewed emphasis on homeland defense. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)