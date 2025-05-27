MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Anthony Caliva, an Arctic Fellow at the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, asks a question during a panel discussion at the 16th annual Maritime Risk Symposium at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 13, 2025. Hosted by the TSC, the symposium brought together military leaders, researchers, industry experts, government agencies, and partners to explore how to protect and defend U.S. Arctic maritime sovereignty. The theme— “Protecting and Defending U.S. Arctic Maritime Sovereignty Interests through Deterrence”—highlighted a sharpened focus on strategic competition and the Department of Defense’s renewed emphasis on homeland defense. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)