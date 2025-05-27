MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Matt Sweetsir, president and owner of Ruby Marine, speaks during a panel discussion at the 16th annual Maritime Risk Symposium, held in person and virtually at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 13, 2025. Hosted by the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, the symposium convened military leaders, researchers, industry experts, government agencies, and partners to explore how to protect and defend U.S. Arctic maritime sovereignty. The theme— “Protecting and Defending U.S. Arctic Maritime Sovereignty Interests through Deterrence”—highlighted growing concerns about strategic competition and the Department of Defense’s renewed focus on homeland defense. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)