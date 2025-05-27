Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic [Image 5 of 16]

    MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Photo by Amber Kurka 

    Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies

    U.S. Coast Guard Vice Adm. Nate Moore, commander of U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, speaks during a panel discussion at the 16th annual Maritime Risk Symposium, held in person and virtually at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, May 13, 2025. Hosted by the Ted Stevens Center for Arctic Security Studies, the symposium convened military leaders, researchers, industry experts, government agencies, and partners to explore strategies for protecting and defending U.S. Arctic maritime sovereignty. The theme— “Protecting and Defending U.S. Arctic Maritime Sovereignty Interests through Deterrence”—reflected a sharpened focus on strategic competition and the Department of Defense’s renewed emphasis on homeland defense. (DoD photo by Amber E. Kurka)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.30.2025 17:57
    Photo ID: 9074529
    VIRIN: 250513-D-DA409-1005
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    MRS 2025 strengthens maritime risk dialogue and deterrence posture in the Arctic

    Arctic
    Maritime
    Homeland Defense
    MRS
    Maritime Risk Symposium
    Ted Stevens Center

