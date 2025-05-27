Smiling on the Job

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion check equipment on a UH-60L Black Hawk Helicopter at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa Locka, Florida, May 23, 2025. Three helicopter crews from the 8-229th AHB partnered with Soldiers from the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) to perform a beach assault demonstration during the Hyundai Air & Sea Show held on the shores of Miami Beach May 24-25, 2025. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John L. Carkeet IV, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 23:14
|Photo ID:
|9071771
|VIRIN:
|250523-A-DB402-7366
|Resolution:
|2048x1365
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|OPA LOCKA, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
