Smiling on the Job

U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion check equipment on a UH-60L Black Hawk Helicopter at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa Locka, Florida, May 23, 2025. Three helicopter crews from the 8-229th AHB partnered with Soldiers from the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) to perform a beach assault demonstration during the Hyundai Air & Sea Show held on the shores of Miami Beach May 24-25, 2025. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John L. Carkeet IV, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)