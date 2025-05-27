Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Smiling on the Job [Image 14 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Smiling on the Job

    OPA LOCKA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion check equipment on a UH-60L Black Hawk Helicopter at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa Locka, Florida, May 23, 2025. Three helicopter crews from the 8-229th AHB partnered with Soldiers from the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) to perform a beach assault demonstration during the Hyundai Air & Sea Show held on the shores of Miami Beach May 24-25, 2025. (U.S. Army Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John L. Carkeet IV, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 23:14
    Photo ID: 9071771
    VIRIN: 250523-A-DB402-7366
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: OPA LOCKA, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Smiling on the Job [Image 14 of 14], by SFC John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Making a Splash
    Golden Knight Descends onto Golden Sand
    A Devil and a Knight Unite
    Army's Elite Storms the Shore
    Golden Knights on Parade
    Be the Best
    Ready to Make a Splash
    De Oppresso Liber
    Flying Old Glory
    Securing a Beach Head
    Ready to Fly
    Taking in the View
    Touching Up the Tail Rotor
    Smiling on the Job

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve Aviation Command
    8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion
    USCG Air Station Miami
    hyundai air & sea show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download