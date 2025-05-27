Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Securing a Beach Head [Image 10 of 14]

    Securing a Beach Head

    MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    A Soldier from the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and his team form a perimeter before advancing toward the shore during a public demonstration at the Hyundai Air & Sea Show in Miami Beach, Florida, May 25, 2025. Minutes earlier, the team had jumped out of two UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters crewed by U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion, then boarded awaiting Zodiak boats to assault the beach. This collaboration between Army Reserve aviation units and active-duty special operations forces demonstrate the seamless integration and coordination between two distinct components within the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Johnny Armstrong, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)

    beach assault
    Helocast Operations
    Army Reserve Aviation Command
    8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion
    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Hyundai Air and Sea Show

