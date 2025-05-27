Securing a Beach Head

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A Soldier from the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) and his team form a perimeter before advancing toward the shore during a public demonstration at the Hyundai Air & Sea Show in Miami Beach, Florida, May 25, 2025. Minutes earlier, the team had jumped out of two UH-60L Black Hawk helicopters crewed by U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion, then boarded awaiting Zodiak boats to assault the beach. This collaboration between Army Reserve aviation units and active-duty special operations forces demonstrate the seamless integration and coordination between two distinct components within the Army. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Johnny Armstrong, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)