Flying Tigers Over Miami Beach: The Army Reserve’s Daring Display at the Hyundai Air & Sea Show

As the sun cast a golden hue across the turquoise waters that lap the famous white sands of Miami Beach, the whir of helicopter blades hover across the ocean waters as Soldiers leap from the belly of an Army Reserve UH-60L Black Hawk. Decked in camouflage from their painted faces to the now-discarded swim flippers, the Soldiers of the 7th Special Forces Group steadily storm the beach with weapons focused on the horizon, sweeping their surroundings.



While their target is imaginary, their very real execution is witnessed by the hundreds of thousands of spectators that had lined the shore for one of the most anticipated events in the nation’s patriotic calendar — the Hyundai Air & Sea Show.



Held annually over the Florida waters, the large scale, free public event honors U.S. Military service members, featuring participation from all six branches of the U.S. Military as well as first responder agencies. The event showcases a variety of demonstrations including aerial performances by military jets, and parachute jumps by elite teams such as the U.S. Army Golden Knights, attracting thousands of spectators each year.



“I never did this show at the beach, this is probably the biggest show I’ve done, and probably the coolest as well,” said Chief Warrant Officer 2 Shawn Johnson, a Black Hawk pilot with 8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion, Army Reserve Aviation Command.



Amid the aircraft soaring above and watercraft carving through the surf throughout the two-day event, the Army’s Special Forces and Army Reserve delivered a heart-pounding demonstration that fused air power with elite Soldier might.



At approximately 1 p.m. on Saturday, the low thrum of rotor blades broke from the day’s roar of low-flying Air Force bombers and acrobatic jets, announcing the arrival of the Army Reserve’s helicopters, slicing through the coastal air in tight formation. On board were six members of the 7th Special Forces Group — silent professionals clad in maritime assault gear.



Meanwhile, beachgoers packing the sands pointed their fingers skyward, cameras raised while swimmers waded closer to the performance zone. In synchronized unison — the Special Forces operators leapt from the open doors of the Black Hawks, splashing down into the churning waters below.



They disappeared for a moment beneath the surf, only to reappear moments later, swimming toward a pair of Zodiac boats bobbing just offshore. Within seconds, the operators boarded, weapons shouldered and the boats sped toward the sand.



What followed was a textbook beach assault. The Zodiac boats cut through the waves as the helicopters circled back overhead, simulating aerial cover. The operators hit the beach in a fast, deliberate, and synchronized fashion honed by thousands of hours of training.



The show was repeated on Sunday with equal intensity and execution.



“[Our] aircraft and the crews are capable and trained to be able to support the ground force customer no matter what the mission is — as well as being able to showcase the Special Forces’ abilities entering the waters, getting into the zodiac boats and securing the beachhead,” said Capt. Jacob Vaughan, pilot and airshow script writer, with 8-229 AHB.



Behind the scenes, months of planning brought this level of execution to life. Planning was just as deliberate as any real-world operation.



“We created sand tables just like you do for any other operation and walked through,” said Capt. Vaughan. “We’re entering here at this time, this aircraft will be here doing this maneuver … By having both pilots being able to walk and talk helped bring the plan together.”



While the event lasted mere minutes, the impression it left was lasting., veterans nodded with pride, Soldiers onboard the UH-60 rendered salutes to the crowd, and beachgoers walked away with a deeper appreciation for the unseen readiness that protects their daily lives.

