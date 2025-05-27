Taking in the View

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A crew chief with the 8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion, U.S. Army Reserve Aviation Command, looks out from a UH-60L Black Hawk before a demonstration involving a beach assault during the Hyundai Air & Sea Show in Miami Beach, Florida, May 24, 2025. The helicopter hovered roughly 50 feet above the water as it dropped 7th Special Forces Group Soldiers into the sea. This helocast maneuver allows for rapid insertion of troops into maritime environments, enhancing operational flexibility. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Johnny Armstrong, 204th PAD)