Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Taking in the View [Image 12 of 14]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Taking in the View

    MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    A crew chief with the 8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion, U.S. Army Reserve Aviation Command, looks out from a UH-60L Black Hawk before a demonstration involving a beach assault during the Hyundai Air & Sea Show in Miami Beach, Florida, May 24, 2025. The helicopter hovered roughly 50 feet above the water as it dropped 7th Special Forces Group Soldiers into the sea. This helocast maneuver allows for rapid insertion of troops into maritime environments, enhancing operational flexibility. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Johnny Armstrong, 204th PAD)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 23:17
    Photo ID: 9071769
    VIRIN: 250524-A-DB402-1016
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 22.86 MB
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Taking in the View [Image 14 of 14], by SFC John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Making a Splash
    Golden Knight Descends onto Golden Sand
    A Devil and a Knight Unite
    Army's Elite Storms the Shore
    Golden Knights on Parade
    Be the Best
    Ready to Make a Splash
    De Oppresso Liber
    Flying Old Glory
    Securing a Beach Head
    Ready to Fly
    Taking in the View
    Touching Up the Tail Rotor
    Smiling on the Job

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    UH-60 Black Hawk
    Helocast Operations
    Army Reserve Aviation Command
    8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion
    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Hyundai Air and Sea Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download