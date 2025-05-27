Flying Old Glory

With the Stars Stripes flapping in the summer sea breeze, a U.S. Army UH-60L Black Hawk with the 8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion, U.S. Army Reserve Aviation Command, speeds toward Miami Beach during a beach assault demonstration at the Hyundai Air & Sea Show May 24, 2025. The 8-229th AHB partnered with Soldiers from the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) to perform helocast operations during the show. The event draws more than 500,000 spectators daily, providing a platform to exhibit military capabilities and foster public engagement. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Johnny Armstrong, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.29.2025 23:22
|Photo ID:
|9071761
|VIRIN:
|250524-A-DB402-1012
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|30.24 MB
|Location:
|MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
