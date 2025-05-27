Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Flying Old Glory [Image 9 of 14]

    Flying Old Glory

    MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Courtesy Photo

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    With the Stars Stripes flapping in the summer sea breeze, a U.S. Army UH-60L Black Hawk with the 8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion, U.S. Army Reserve Aviation Command, speeds toward Miami Beach during a beach assault demonstration at the Hyundai Air & Sea Show May 24, 2025. The 8-229th AHB partnered with Soldiers from the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) to perform helocast operations during the show. The event draws more than 500,000 spectators daily, providing a platform to exhibit military capabilities and foster public engagement. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Johnny Armstrong, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 23:22
    Photo ID: 9071761
    VIRIN: 250524-A-DB402-1012
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 30.24 MB
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying Old Glory [Image 14 of 14], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Helocast Operations
    Army Reserve Aviation Command
    8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion
    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Hyundai Air and Sea Show
    UH-60L Blackhawk

