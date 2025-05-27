Flying Old Glory

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

With the Stars Stripes flapping in the summer sea breeze, a U.S. Army UH-60L Black Hawk with the 8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion, U.S. Army Reserve Aviation Command, speeds toward Miami Beach during a beach assault demonstration at the Hyundai Air & Sea Show May 24, 2025. The 8-229th AHB partnered with Soldiers from the 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) to perform helocast operations during the show. The event draws more than 500,000 spectators daily, providing a platform to exhibit military capabilities and foster public engagement. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Johnny Armstrong, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)