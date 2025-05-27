Ready to Fly

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Soldiers from 7th Special Forces Group and U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion gather in front a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter for a photo at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami before conducting a beach assault demonstration at the Hyundai Air & Sea Show May 24, 2025. The 7th Special Forces Group Soldiers collaborated with the 8-229th AHB to perform a helocast during the two-day show that attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators. Showcasing Army Reserve air assets to the public highlights the Reserve's readiness and integral role in national defense operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Johnny Armstrong, 204th PAD)