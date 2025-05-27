Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ready to Fly [Image 11 of 14]

    OPA LOCKA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 7th Special Forces Group and U.S. Army Reserve Soldiers from the 8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion gather in front a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter for a photo at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami before conducting a beach assault demonstration at the Hyundai Air & Sea Show May 24, 2025. The 7th Special Forces Group Soldiers collaborated with the 8-229th AHB to perform a helocast during the two-day show that attracts hundreds of thousands of spectators. Showcasing Army Reserve air assets to the public highlights the Reserve's readiness and integral role in national defense operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Johnny Armstrong, 204th PAD)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 23:20
    Photo ID: 9071768
    VIRIN: 250524-A-DB402-1014
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 43.1 MB
    Location: OPA LOCKA, FLORIDA, US
    This work, Ready to Fly [Image 14 of 14], by SFC John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    UH60-L Black Hawk
    7th Special Forces Group (Airborne)
    Helocast Operations
    8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion
    Hyundai Air and Sea Show
    U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami

