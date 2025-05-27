Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Touching Up the Tail Rotor [Image 13 of 14]

    Touching Up the Tail Rotor

    MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class John Carkeet IV 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier with the 8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion conducts maintenance on the tail rotor of a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa Locka, Florida, May 23, 2025. The helicopter was part of the Army Reserve's aviation support for the Hyundai Air & Sea Show in Miami Beach, where it participated in a joint beach assault demonstration with the 7th Special Forces Group. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class John L. Carkeet IV, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.22.2025
    Date Posted: 05.29.2025 23:16
    Photo ID: 9071770
    VIRIN: 250523-A-DB402-3327
    Resolution: 2048x1365
    Size: 708.37 KB
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Touching Up the Tail Rotor [Image 14 of 14], by SFC John Carkeet IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

