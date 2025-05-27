Touching Up the Tail Rotor

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Army Reserve Soldier with the 8-229th Assault Helicopter Battalion conducts maintenance on the tail rotor of a UH-60L Black Hawk helicopter at U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami in Opa Locka, Florida, May 23, 2025. The helicopter was part of the Army Reserve's aviation support for the Hyundai Air & Sea Show in Miami Beach, where it participated in a joint beach assault demonstration with the 7th Special Forces Group. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class John L. Carkeet IV, 204th Public Affairs Detachment)