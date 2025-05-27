Preparing a Pan of Deliciousness

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Specialist Taira Lopez, Culinary Specialist, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), prepares a pan of deliciousness for lunch service in America's Kitchen, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va. April 30, 2025. This restaurant serves all branches of the military, about 17,000 service members with breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Defense Logistics Agency's Troop Support Subsistence team is proud to procure thousands of subsistence items for U.S. Army Warrior Restaurants worldwide. (Photo by Nutan Chada, Defense Logistics Agency)