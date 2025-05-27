Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparing a Pan of Deliciousness [Image 7 of 7]

    Preparing a Pan of Deliciousness

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    U.S. Army Specialist Taira Lopez, Culinary Specialist, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), prepares a pan of deliciousness for lunch service in America's Kitchen, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va. April 30, 2025. This restaurant serves all branches of the military, about 17,000 service members with breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Defense Logistics Agency's Troop Support Subsistence team is proud to procure thousands of subsistence items for U.S. Army Warrior Restaurants worldwide. (Photo by Nutan Chada, Defense Logistics Agency)

