Partnership to Support America's Kitchen

U.S. Army Sergeant First Class Lucie Kamga, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard) and U.S. Army Major Dan Marvin, Defense Logistics Agency (DLA), talk about the importance of DLA's partnership to provide high quality subsistence support to America's Kitchen, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va. April 30, 2025. America's Kitchen serves all branches of the military, about 17,000 servicemembers a week with high quality tasty meals. (Photo by Nutan Chada, Defense Logistics Agency)