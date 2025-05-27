Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    U.S. Army Private First Class Terrance Ward, Culinary Specialist, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), pulls a box of buffalo chicken that will be prepared for lunch service in America's Kitchen, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va. April 30, 2025. This item is just one of thousands of items procured by the Defense Logistics Agency's Troop Support Subsistence team for U.S. Army Warrior Restaurants. (Photo by Nutan Chada, Defense Logistics Agency)

    This work, Buffalo Chicken [Image 7 of 7], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

