Proud of His Craft

U.S. Army Culinary Spc. Michael Ray, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), is proud to use his skill to prepare food for America's Kitchen, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va. April 30, 2025. The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Subsistence team procures an array of quality food for this Warrior Restaurant and the Army Culinary Specialists use their skill to prepare tasty dishes. (Photo by Nutan Chada, Defense Logistics Agency)