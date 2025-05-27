Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Proud of His Craft [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Proud of His Craft

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    U.S. Army Culinary Spc. Michael Ray, 3d U.S. Infantry Regiment (The Old Guard), is proud to use his skill to prepare food for America's Kitchen, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va. April 30, 2025. The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Subsistence team procures an array of quality food for this Warrior Restaurant and the Army Culinary Specialists use their skill to prepare tasty dishes. (Photo by Nutan Chada, Defense Logistics Agency)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 07:51
    Photo ID: 9066358
    VIRIN: 250430-D-LU733-2189
    Resolution: 4284x5712
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Proud of His Craft [Image 7 of 7], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Keeping it Fresh
    Proud of His Craft
    Partnership to Support America's Kitchen
    Eat Carrots!
    Crunchy and Delicious
    Buffalo Chicken
    Preparing a Pan of Deliciousness

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AmericasKitchen

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download