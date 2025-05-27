Eat Carrots!

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An Army contractor prepares brown sugar ginger carrots as part of a healthy meal for lunch at America's Kitchen, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va. April 30, 2025. The Defense Logistics Agency's Troop Support Subsistence team procures all of the food and U.S. Army culinary specialists and contractors prepare for America's Kitchen. This restaurant serves all branches of the military, about 17,000 service members with breakfast, lunch and dinner. (Photo by Nutan Chada, Defense Logistics Agency)