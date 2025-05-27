Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crunchy and Delicious [Image 5 of 7]

    Crunchy and Delicious

    UNITED STATES

    04.30.2025

    Photo by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Crunchy, colorful and downright delicious, that's shrimp stir fry. This delectable dish was prepared by the culinary specialists at America's Kitchen, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va. April 30, 2025. The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Subsistence team procures all of the food for this Warrior Restaurant, and the skilled U.S. Army culinary specialists and contractors cook up tasty dishes. (Photo by Nutan Chada, Defense Logistics Agency)

    Date Taken: 04.30.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 07:51
    This work, Crunchy and Delicious [Image 7 of 7], by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

