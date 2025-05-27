Crunchy and Delicious

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Crunchy, colorful and downright delicious, that's shrimp stir fry. This delectable dish was prepared by the culinary specialists at America's Kitchen, Joint Base Myer-Henderson Hall, Arlington, Va. April 30, 2025. The Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support Subsistence team procures all of the food for this Warrior Restaurant, and the skilled U.S. Army culinary specialists and contractors cook up tasty dishes. (Photo by Nutan Chada, Defense Logistics Agency)