250523-N-WO287-1025 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 23, 2025) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman John Walden, a native of Atlanta, assigned to the “Knighthawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136, conducts a serial number verification inspection on an F/A-18E Super Hornet aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Madelyn Cuevas)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 15:07
|Photo ID:
|9060409
|VIRIN:
|250523-N-WO287-1025
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SA Madelyn Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.