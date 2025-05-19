Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250523-N-WO287-1025 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 23, 2025) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman John Walden, a native of Atlanta, assigned to the “Knighthawks” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 136, conducts a serial number verification inspection on an F/A-18E Super Hornet aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Madelyn Cuevas)