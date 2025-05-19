250523-N-UQ809-1308 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2025) An F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, lands on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mekhi Manson)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 15:07
|Photo ID:
|9060383
|VIRIN:
|250523-N-UQ809-1308
|Resolution:
|4944x3296
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SA Mekhi Manson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.