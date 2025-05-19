Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Truman's Deployment [Image 6 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Truman's Deployment

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Madelyn Cuevas 

    USS Harry S Truman

    250523-N-WO287-1004 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 23, 2025) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Justin Brown, a native of Charleston, South Carolina, uses a multimeter to adjust circuit card resistance testing paramenters aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Madelyn Cuevas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 15:07
    Photo ID: 9060399
    VIRIN: 250523-N-WO287-1004
    Resolution: 4910x3273
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SA Madelyn Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download