Truman's Deployment

250523-N-UQ809-1358 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2025) An Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Aircraft Handling) directs an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the “Red Rippers” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75 Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mekhi Manson)