Truman's Deployment

250523-N-JJ537-1006 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2025) Logistics Specialist Seaman Filberto Padilla, a native of Omaha, Nebraska, logs Sailors’ supply orders aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Jackson)