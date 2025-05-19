Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Truman's Deployment [Image 7 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Truman's Deployment

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Madelyn Cuevas 

    USS Harry S Truman

    250523-N-WO287-1012 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 23, 2025) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Garrett Benson, a native of Walingford, Connecticut, assigned to the “Dragonslayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, conducts a routine, corrosion-control-engine inspection on the main rotor of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Madelyn Cuevas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 15:07
    Photo ID: 9060408
    VIRIN: 250523-N-WO287-1012
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SA Madelyn Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment
    Truman's Deployment

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75)
    Aircraft Carrier
    USN

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download