250523-N-WO287-1012 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (May 23, 2025) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Garrett Benson, a native of Walingford, Connecticut, assigned to the “Dragonslayers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 11, conducts a routine, corrosion-control-engine inspection on the main rotor of an MH-60R Sea Hawk helicopter aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Madelyn Cuevas)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 15:07
|Photo ID:
|9060408
|VIRIN:
|250523-N-WO287-1012
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.37 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SA Madelyn Cuevas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.