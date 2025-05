Truman's Deployment

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

250523-N-JJ537-1045 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2025) Damage Controlman 1st class Braxton Ward, a native of a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, left, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Class Sidney Tanouye, a native of Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, log gas masks aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Jackson)