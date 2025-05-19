250523-N-JJ537-1045 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2025) Damage Controlman 1st class Braxton Ward, a native of a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, left, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Class Sidney Tanouye, a native of Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, log gas masks aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 15:07
|Photo ID:
|9060382
|VIRIN:
|250523-N-JJ537-1045
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.42 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jason Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.