    Truman's Deployment [Image 3 of 8]

    Truman's Deployment

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    05.23.2025

    Photo by Seaman Jason Jackson 

    USS Harry S Truman

    250523-N-JJ537-1045 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2025) Damage Controlman 1st class Braxton Ward, a native of a Fort Lauderdale, Florida, left, and Damage Controlman 3rd Class Class Sidney Tanouye, a native of Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, log gas masks aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Jackson)

    Date Taken: 05.23.2025
    Date Posted: 05.24.2025 15:07
    Photo ID: 9060382
    VIRIN: 250523-N-JJ537-1045
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jason Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CENTCOM
    USCENTCOM
    C5F
    HSTCSG
    USCENTCOMPA

