250523-N-JJ537-1019 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 23, 2025) Damage Controlman 3rd Class Sidney Tanouye, a native of Mountain Top, Pennsylvania, checks tags on gas masks aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75). Harry S. Truman, the flagship of the Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group (HSTCSG), is underway in the Atlantic Ocean on a regularly scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Jason Jackson)
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.24.2025 15:07
|Photo ID:
|9060379
|VIRIN:
|250523-N-JJ537-1019
|Resolution:
|2914x4000
|Size:
|1.35 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Truman's Deployment [Image 8 of 8], by SN Jason Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.