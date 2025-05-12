459 AS completes formation flight with UH-1N

A UH-1N Huey assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron flies past the Tokyo Skytree during a formation flight over Tokyo, Japan, May 9, 2025. The 459 AS maintains mission-ready aircrews for both UH-1N and C-12J Huron aircraft to conduct aeromedical evacuation, search and rescue, and priority airlift missions throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2025 23:04
|Photo ID:
|9044680
|VIRIN:
|250509-F-SL055-1404
|Resolution:
|3997x2659
|Size:
|987.22 KB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
