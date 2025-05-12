459 AS completes formation flight with UH-1N

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Two UH-1N Hueys assigned to the 459th Airlift Squadron fly in formation over Tokyo, Japan, May 9, 2025. The UH-1N Huey, initially crafted for casualty evacuation, has the capacity to accommodate six stretchers, eleven ambulatory patients, or two prone patients with medical technicians on board. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)