459 AS completes formation flight with UH-1N

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Maj. Michael Girolami, 459th Airlift Squadron UH-1N pilot, follows behind two other UH-1N Hueys during a formation flight over Tokyo, Japan, May 9, 2025. The 459 AS regularly conducts training missions to remain proficient with flight skills necessary to support contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)