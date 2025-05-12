459 AS completes formation flight with UH-1N

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christopher Taylor, 459th Airlift Squadron special mission aviator, waves as a UH-1N Huey takes off for a formation flight at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 9, 2025. The 459 AS regularly conducts training missions to remain proficient with flight skills necessary to support contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Alexzandra Gracey)